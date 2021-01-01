67 Years Old March 1955 Limited Edition 67th Birthday Premium T-Shirt

67th. retro Vintage 67th Birthday Born in March 1955 for Father, Mother, Men, Women, 67th Anniversary For Dad, Mom, Grandpa / Grandma, Uncle / Aunt, Brother, Sister, Cousin, wife, husband 67 years old. celebrate 67th birthday. made in 1955, made in March 1955.this Design Perfect for Birthday Party,for who love retro vintage Styles. Happy Birthday It's best time to party for new age with this vintage Design idea This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.