From born

68th Birthday Gift 68 Year Old Awesome Since February 1954 T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Funny 68th Birthday Born in February 1954 for Men women. February birthday for mom, dad, brother, sister, uncle, grandad, aunt. Awesome since February 1954, born in February 1954 68th birthday. It's best time to party for new age with this vintage. 68th Birthday T-Shirt, Funny shirt for any 68 years old bday. Awesome since February 1954, perfect for mens, womens, husband, wife, father, mother, uncle, papa, grandpa, grandma, brother, sister, retro 60's 70's 80's color scheme. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com