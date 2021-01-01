6th Grade Level Unlocked Video Game Vintage Back To School Tote Bag

6th Grade Level Unlocked Video Game apparel gift for 6th Grade, 6th Grade, 6th Grade class, 6th Grade squad,6th Grade crew, 6th Grade team,6th Grade Teacher, 6th Grade boys girls kids student & teacher 6th Grade video game Back To School, First Day Of School. 6th Grade here I come, watch out 6th Grade, leveled up to 6th Grade, 6th Grade vibes, roaring into 6th Grade, Level Unlocked 6th Grade, really to attack 6th Grade, Look out 6th Grade Here I 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.