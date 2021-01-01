From sixth grader problem solver crew

6th Grade Squad Square Root of 36 Math Stud Teacher Student Raglan Baseball Tee

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Cool rebel count wizard design for sixth grade super hero teachers, college professors and ninjas teaching Mathematics and STEAM. Awesome for he and she who love to teach students about algebra, geometry, trigonometry, calculus, physics, sciences or Awesome retro grunge number 6 rock style for the 6th grader, for middle school superhero educator rocking classroom life, to wear during welcome or goodbye party, and for count rolling into 100 days / last day of school Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com