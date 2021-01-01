National Tree Co. 7 1/2 Foot Frost Artic Spruce Hinged Spruce Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, One Size , Green

This Frosted Arctic Spruce tree features FEEL-REAL branch tip technology, creating a tree with remarkable realism. These crush-resistant branch tips are molded from real tree branches for an authentic living tree appearance. This tree is pre-strung with 750 clear lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. Three section construction and hinged branches add to ease of assembly. Sturdy folding metal tree stand is included.measures 7.5 ft. tall with 59" diameterfeatures FEEL-REAL branch tip technology for remarkable realismpre-strung with 750 UL listed clear lights2173 branch tipspre-litTree Type: Spruce# Pieces In Set: 3Features: Pre-LitUse: IndoorLight Bulb Color: ClearMeasurements: 59 Width/Inches, 90 Height/InchesBase Material: 100% PlasticCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported