alo 7/8 HW Airlift Legging in Mauve. - size S (also in L, M) alo 7/8 HW Airlift Legging in Mauve. - size S (also in L, M) 84% poly 16% spandex. Made in Vietnam. Machine wash. Micro-performance dual-knit fabric. 4-way stretch fit. Moisture-wicking. Front-smoothing panel for commando comfortReflective logo detail at side. Item not sold as a set. ALOR-WP155. W5766R. alo is fueled by good health, good feelings, good fabrics, the greater good. The LA-based, yoga-inspired line features pieces that are functional for everything from a light vinyasa flow to an intense bikram practice. The shorts, leggings, sports bras and tops are designed with movement in mind and employ quality materials that are ideal for wicking away sweat and moving with you. The yoga enthusiast behind the line know what you want when you practice inner peace, wellness and a bra that holds up during bridge pose.