A pearl bracelet customizable for your needs! 7-10 mm freshwater-cultured rose pearls are double-knotted on silk and attached to a stainless steel slider clasp. Wear the bracelet loose for a more comfortable fit or clasp it close and let the sliders add a tassel-y decoration. Piece measures an adjustable 5 1/4 - 9 1/2 inches, with a slider clasp.