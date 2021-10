Pro Tour 7 Inch Flat Front Plaid Golf Shorts. These plaid-printed Pro Tour shorts pair effortlessly with both plain and patterned tops. They’re made with Driflux™ moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool and dry. The Motionflux™ performance stretch fabric and Active Waistband provide exceptional comfort and freedom of motion. Sunflux™ protection helps to prevent sunburns. A flat front gives the design a sleek modern look that works just as well off the course.