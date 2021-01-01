70 Powerful Weight Gaining Meal Recipes to Get Bigger Faster: These Meals Will Increase Your Calorie Intake through Large and Nutritious Meals to Help You Gain Weight Fast NaturallyBy Joe Correa CSNThe largest number of people in the Western world is struggling with obesity which has become the leading cause for lots of different diseases. There are thousands of different diets, supplements, exercise, and programs specialized for this problem. However, there are people just like you who are trying to gain some weight and probably the most frustrating fact is that people simply ignore your problem believing that being overweight is the only weight issue out there.Being too skinny is as bad for your health just like being overweight. Some studies show that underweight is associated with 140% greater risk of early death in men, and 100% in women. Unlike underweight, obesity is associated with a 50% of the same risk. Now if you compare these numbers, you will easily understand that being underweight is not something to take lightly. This condition can become extremely dangerous and should be treated just like everything else.Whether your condition is clinically defined as underweight, or you simply want to gain some muscles, your new lifestyle will be the same. The most important component of the weight gaining process is definitely proper nutrition. Now you might think that the easiest way to do this would be to simply increase the number of burgers and pizzas you eat every day, but unfortunately, that's not the case. Just like with obesity, gaining weight requires some healthy nutrients that your body will actually use. Your daily menu must have a good amount of healthy fats, good carbs, and precious proteins.Healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids can be found in fatty fish like salmon, fish oil, olives, olive oil, chia seeds, walnuts, and spinach. One serving of wild salmon fillet, for example, is probably the best way to eat some good fats and gain some controlled weight. Lean beef, fish, poultry, legumes, and nuts should be your number one choice of proteins. Eat at least three servings of these foods per day. Regarding carbs, you should choose fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. This formula is proven not only to give you an ideal weight but also to improve your overall health in an amazing and tasty way.Another major factor is exercise. Moderate weekly exercise with proper nutrients will be more than enough to build up healthy muscle tissue and give you the weight you want.Having in mind how difficult it can be to gain a couple of pounds, I have created this cookbook which is a collection of healthy recipes that will actually increase your appetite and give you all the nutrients you need to build muscle in a healthy manner. Having the body you desire will be as easy as breathing with these recipes. You will achieve your goal in no time.