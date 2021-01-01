70 Year Old Vintage Classic Car 1952 70th Birthday Gifts Premium T-Shirt

Limited Edition Classic 1952 They don't make em' like this any more! This auto and birthday themed graphic makes a nice gift for a car girl or guy! Great gift idea for any man or woman turning 70 years old who loves cars and has the birth year of 1952! Awesome since 1952 70th birthday, Best of 1952 limited edition, Vintage 1952 70th birthday, Made in 1952 70th birthday, Awesome since 1952 70th year old. This vintage graphic gift for Birthday, Fathers Day, Mothers Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.