Ozark Trail 700 Lumens Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern

Ozark Trail helps you and your family create everyday adventures with gear and accessories built with you in mind. Ozark Trail has products that are rugged, dependable, and priced to be practical. This 700 Lumen Rechargeable LED Lantern is no exception. This lantern comes equipped with 3 modes, including; high, medium, and low modes. Recharge this flashlight with the included Micro-USB charging cable to light up your flashlight up to 5 hours on high mode and 90 hours on low mode. You'll never have to worry about searching for a charging cord again with the storage compartment on the bottom of the lantern. This lantern is constructed from durable, best of class materials, perfect for various activities, including; camping, nighttime navigation, hiking, household chores, and more. Bring this Ozark Trail 700 Lumen Rechargeable LED Lantern on your next adventure and enjoy everything that nature has to offer!