Member's Mark 700TC Queen Sheet Set, Solid Peacock Blue

Enjoy the luxurious hotel quality of our 700 thread-count Egyptian cotton. These wrinkle-free sheets feature sublime softness, look great and stay soft and smooth right out of the dryer. The oversized flat sheet and True Grip™ fitted sheet stay in place on mattresses 7" to 20". These sheets have an extremely high thread count. The higher the thread count (numbers of thread woven per square inch), the better the quality. Finer yarns and low pick insertion guarantee softness and durability. Improve sleep quality and comfort with hotel luxury 700-thread count sheets made with 100% Egyptian cotton long staple fibers to produce a smooth, supple touch. Extensively wash-tested for performance and quality with a noticeably softer feel. Available in a selection of on-trend colors, solid or striped. These sheets are treated with finishes that inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria, keeping them smelling fresh and clean wash after wash.