LEVI'S 721 High Rise Skinny Jean in Blue. - size 27 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32) LEVI'S 721 High Rise Skinny Jean in Blue. - size 27 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32) 97% cotton 3% elastane. Made in Turkey. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Light whiskering and faded detail. 13.5 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. LEIV-WJ227. 18882-0469. Levi Strauss & Co., established in 1853, is a brand with a loyal, worldwide following. Their innovation with the co-invention of the blue jean was an integral part in creating their culture of self-expression and American cool that still resonates today. Each ready-to-wear design produced by the iconic label is made with special attention to craftsmanship, progress, and sustainability.