Super Stroke 75g CounterCore Weight and Wrench Kit

Easily incorporate the benefits of counterbalance weighting into your putter with the CounterCore Weight and Wrench Kit. Designed for back-weighted Super Stroke Legacy Plus and Flatso Plus grips, the CounterCore weight simply screws into the butt end of the grip and helps golfers achieve greater stroke consistency. FEATURES: Designed to thread into the CounterCore back-weighted Plus Series grip lines SuperStroke Legacy Plus and Flatso Plus grips feature a threaded cap designed to accept the weight Counterbalance weighting placed in the butt of the grip quiets hands/wrists for greater consistency Kit includes 1 75g weight w/ butt cap and 1 weight wrench for easy installation