What it is: A synthetic-bristle face brush featuring a full-density circular head with a flat-top cut that provides medium-to-full coverage. What it does: Ideal for use with cream or liquid foundation formulas, this brush helps you apply foundation with an airbrushed finish. How to use: Dip the brush into your liquid or cream foundation and stipple to place the product. Blend in circular motions for an airbrushed look. Synthetic hair Cruelty-free