SwissGear 7739 Hardside Luggage Trunk with Spinner Wheels, Black, Checked-Large 26 inch

360-DEGREE SPINNER MANEUVERABILITY: Constructed with 8 premium spinner wheels and a locking retractable handle, take advantage of its easy pushing and pulling maneuverability to seamlessly get through a crowded airport or down narrow airplane isles. STYLISH DESIGN WITH MAXIMUM PACKING SPACE: A retro case embellished with accent hardware and a stylish stripe design, this boldly rectangular luggage is void of any round sweeping corners or sides, pushing the limits of carrying capacity when compared to other, more commonly found 19” carry-on luggage. SUPERIOR PACKING ORGANIZATION: Combine a naturally organized split case design along with numerous interior pockets as well as clothing tie-down straps and now everything will have its rightful place in the bag and everything is less likely to shift while in transit. DURABLE LIFT HANDLE: Durable top and side handle makes for easy lifting and carrying of luggage. DIMENSIONS: Packing Dimensions: 26” x 17.5” x 11”; Product Dimensions (includes wheels and handles): 29.25” x 19” x 11”; Weight: 10.9 lbs.