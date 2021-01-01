4.8 Cu. Ft. - 12 Wash Cycles - 5 Temperatures - 5 Spin Speeds - Stainless Steel Tub - UltraFresh Vent System with Odorblock - Microban Antimicrobial Technology - Smartdispense Technology - Built-in Wifi - Dynamic Balancing Technology (dBT) - PowerSteam - Reversible Door - Quick Wash Cycle - Sanitize + Allergen - ENERGY STAR Qualified - ADA Compliant - Satin Nickel UltraFresh Vent System with Odorblock The first and only UltraFresh Vent System with OdorBlock eliminates excess moisture to help prevent odors ensuring your washer stays fresh and clean. Microban Antimicrobial Technology Built into components including the gasket, dispenser and draining system delivering protection that lives on load after load. Smartdispense Technology Save time and make laundry effortless with an intelligent dispenser that holds up to 32 loads of detergent and automatically dispenses the right amount each time. Built-in Wifi Start, stop and monitor your laundry from anywhere while receiving real-time notifications and updates. Dynamic Balancing Technology (dBT) Our patented, time saving technology senses and rebalances uneven loads during the spin cycle, providing a quiet wash. Reversible Door Easily reverse your washer and dryer door for superior installation flexibility. PowerSteam Safely penetrates deep into fabric fibers, loosening stains to deliver enhanced cleaning performance. Quick Wash Cycle Provides a fast 20 minute wash for lightly soiled items. Sanitize + Allergen Industry-first cycle sanitizes fabrics to kill 99% of common bacteria and allergens such as dust mites. In the Box - 4.8 Cu. Ft. Satin Nickel Electric Smart Washer - Documentation