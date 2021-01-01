23.8 Cu. Ft. Stainless Top Freezer Refrigerator

23.8 cu. ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator - 2 Glass Shelves - 1 Full Width Pantry Drawer - 3 Door Bins - 1 Glass Freezer Shelf - 2 Door Bins and Icemaker - Stainless Steel LARGEST CAPACITY This top-mount refrigerator has the largest capacity in the 33 wide category, featuring 24 cu. ft. of total storage space in the refrigerator and freezer. Largest in Total Capacity; Based on leading manufactures published specifications as of 10/12/12. Excludes other LG manufactured products. KEEP IT CRISP. Humidity-controlled crispers help maintain humidity levels, to help extend the life of your fruits and vegetables. This refrigerator also features a full-width Glide-N-Serve pantry drawer, making it easy to find some space for all that food you want to keep fresh. GREAT LIGHT. LED panels in the refrigerator provide an exceptionally bright interior and saves energy over traditional lighting. SOPHISTICATED STYLE AND DESIGN. Contoured doors, hidden hinges, and a host of great interior features like LED lighting give your refrigerator a look as sophisticated as it is functional. COLD AS ICE. An automatic ice maker means you\'ll always have ice on hand. The largest total capacity top-mount refrigerator with 24 cubic feet of space in the 33 inches wide category* has a lot to offer. With a built-in ice maker and electronic temperature controls, this refrigerator offers more than just a traditional-style. Its designed to keep temperature and humidity levels where they need to be to help keep your food fresher, while providing ice on-demand.