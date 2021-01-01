8-Inch Non-Safety Toe Work Boot

DescriptionMen's rugged work boots for added impact resistance on the farm.Weather is only one of the hazards on the farm. These 8-inch boots deliver weather protection and impact resistance for everyday wear. A reinforced heel works with the Achilles flex joint for impact resistance and a natural range of motion. A waterproof-breathable membrane keeps your feet warm and dry in all weather, while a durable rubber tread sheds mud and holds firm on slippery ground. FeaturesOil-tanned leather; Lace closureStorm Defender® waterproof breathable membrane keeps feet dry, but lets them breatheTPU heel guard with Achilles flex joint for ankle stability and side impact protectionCushioned, polyurethane insole to absorb shockDirect welt construction; Dual-density polyurethane outsoleSecondary protection against incidental contact with electrical circuits of 18,000 volts or less under dry conditions; Meets ASTM F2892-18 EH standardsCountry of Origin: Imported