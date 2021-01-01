800 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphone Stereo Surround Sound wSoft Protein Earmuff Builtin Mic 20h Battery Life Fodable Lightweight Over.

World class active noise cancellation, Immersive listening experience in any environment. Vanishes city traffic, flight cabin and any other distracting sounds with one simple press. Impressive sound quality with High Stereo Surround Sound, delivers Superior audio performance at any volume. Build for comfort. Japanese soft protein comfortable earmuff with light weight, adjustable design. Gently sits on your ear even for long time wearing. Hassle-free long battery life, 600mah built-in rechargeable lithium battery provides 20hr working time, 18hr playing time. Stylish PU leather cover and foldable design make it perfect for city commuter and traveller. Easily fits in your bags.