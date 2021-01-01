Hyper Tough 800 Lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight (Micro USB Charging Cable Included)

Step up your lighting gear with the Hyper Tough Rechargeable 800 Lumen LED Task Light. This rechargeable task light provides you with 800 lumens of brightness. The pocket clip allows you to clip your light to your belt, pocket or tool bag for quick storage and access. The Hyper Tough Rechargeable 800 Lumen LED Task Light is equipped with high, medium and low light modes so you're ready for any situation. The durable aluminum body makes impact resistant up to 1 meter. This rechargeable flashlight comes equipped with a powerful lithium-ion battery and a charging cable so you can recharge quickly on the go. The Hyper Tough Rechargeable 800 Lumen LED Task Light can run up to 3-hours, so you'll have plenty of light to complete your evening projects. The 800 lumens of brightness provide a 96-meter beam distance for all your lighting needs. The Hyper Tough Rechargeable 800 Lumen LED Task Light is perfect for working on outdoor projects.