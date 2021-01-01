800W 110V Home Use Multi-Function Electric Juicer US Plug Black

Introductions:People are very much aware of the importance of eating the right food for their good health- that is an understatement. And do you go for a Juicer to make your own delicious juice at home? Made up of reliable and durable material, it is non-toxic and harmless for your daily use. This Juicer is the best choice for you. This Juicer is small and easy to operate. Squeeze oranges, grapes, watermelon and other fruit juices. It's a very handy kitchen tool.Features:1. This product is a helpful tool for kitchen using and easy to clean 2. Portable and practical, easy and simple to use3. Brand new and high quality4. The juice pressed from fruit is original and fresh5. Durable and reliable material makes it can be used for a long time6. Great to be used at homeSpecifications:1. Color: Black2. Weight: 76.19oz / 2160g3. Dimensions: (14.56 x 13.00 x 7.48) / (37.00 x 33.00 x 19.00)cm (L x W x H)4. Material: ABS Stainless Steel 3045. Capacity: 600ml6. Voltage: 110V7. Plug Type: US Standard8. Power: 800WPackage Includes:1 x Multi-function Electric Juicer