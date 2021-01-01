Give your grill the protection it deserves with the Pit Boss 820FB Grill Cover. This cover is constructed with heavy-duty, PVC-backed polyester, shielding your grill from the elements. The drawstring design allows for a secure fit, keeping your grill in pristine condition when not in use. Compatible with the Pit Boss 820FB Pellet Grill FEATURES: Custom-sized grill cover Suitable for use with the Pit Boss 820FB Grill Heavy-duty polyester material with PVC backing Drawstring ensures secure fit Style: 73820