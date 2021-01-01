84 Year Old Firefighter Born in 1937 Vintage 84 Birthday T-Shirt

Only the finest firefighters are born in 1937. This birthday and firefighter themed retro vintage graphic makes a great gift for a firefighter on his 84th birthday! Celebrate his/her birthday with this commemorative shirt. birthday wishes, birthday gifts Great gift for any woman or man turning 84 years old who is a first responders, firefighters badge, volunteer firefighter, inspector, EMT, Retired Firefighter gifts and has the birth year of 1937! Great for birthday, christmas and retirement celebrations Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem