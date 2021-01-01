88 Year Old Vintage 1934 Made In 1934 Retro 88th Birthday T-Shirt

Celebrate your 88th birthday because you're vintage, original, legend. This Vintage 1934 Retro 88th Birthday design makes a great gift idea for anyone turning 88 years old, 88th birthday gifts for him/her, retro vintage 1934 gifts for men women. Born in 1934, made in 1934, 88 years old, retro vintage 88th birthday shirts for women and men. 1934 birthday shirt Retro Color apparel features a retro 60's, 70's, 80's cassette tape, retro font saying Best of 1934 makes this awesome funny birthday gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem