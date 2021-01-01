8os Retro Australian Marsupial Cute Wombat Silhouette Tote Bag

Funky cute chubby wombat silhouette in front of a stylish 80s retro vintage colored sunset background. The most adorable Australian marsupial, your favorite animal. Perfect gift idea for every wombat lover, for an Australia fan who is absolutely into those cute little Aussie animals. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.