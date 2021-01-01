1.9 Cu. Ft. 1000w Stainless Over-The-Range Microwave

30 Inch Over-the-Range Microwave - 1.9 cu. ft. Capacity - 400 CFM 4-Speed Ventilation - Sensor Cook - On-Off Glass Turntable - Melt Feature - Clock-Timer - 2-Level Halogen Lighting - Steam Clean - Defrost by Weight or Time Melt Feature Worry-free melting of butter, caramel, chocolate and cheese Sensor cooking controls Automatically adjusts time and power for delicious cooking results 1.9 cu. ft. capacity 1000 Watts (IEC-705 test procedure) Easy clean enamel interior Makes cleaning spills and splatters a snap Easy clean with steam clean Messes inside the microwave are easy to wipe away after steam loosens food grime Weight and time defrost Simply enter the weight of the food, and the oven automatically sets the optimal defrosting time and power level or set your desired time for defrosting Upfront charcoal filter with indicator light Light indicates when odor-removing charcoal filter needs to be replaced