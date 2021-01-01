The Black Diamond 7.9 Dry Rope is an alpine or multi-pitch rope for moving towards the summit. Constructed with a durable sheath, it's meant to withstand the alpine environment, as it is also dry treated to resist Snow, ice and rain. Intended for use as a Twin or half rope, so be sure to grab up a pair. Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Black Diamond 7.9 Dry Rope Dry Performance-With a core and sheath that Are dry treated, our dry treated ropes Are protected against weather from the inside out Meets UIAA water repellent requirement Half/Twin ropes must be used in pairs Do not use as a single rope 2X2 Woven Sheath-Utilizing a 2X2 weave construction, our standard sheath is built to withstand everyday use Durability and Handling Balance-Purpose-built to balanceboth durability and great handling The ropes Are not too stiff and not too soft, giving you a great feeling rope that knots easily