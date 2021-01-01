The Champion LIFE 9 High-Rise Bike Shorts offers the comfort and compression you need during your hardest workout. Flattering arched back seam and sleek, high-waist give you all the coverage you need. Wicks away sweat for cooler, drier comfort. FreshIQ advanced odor protection technology helps shorts resist odor. Sleek high-rise waistband keeps you covered. Form fitting design. Side pocket holds your phone. Branding on pocket and center-back. 77% polyester, 23% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 17 in Inseam: 8 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 12 in Leg Opening: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 9. Please note that measurements may vary by size.