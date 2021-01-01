Power through your next training session or gym workout sporting the athletic Rhone 9 Mako Shorts - Unlined. Modern fit workout shorts crafted from a four-way stretch fabric that allows freedom of movement and accelerated dry time. Moisture-wicking technology pulls sweat away from your body for rapid evaporation. Elastic waistband with an adjustable drawcord. Side hand pockets; back-zip pocket; media pocket. Gusseted seams promote enhanced mobility and comfort. 90% polyester, 10% spandex. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 18 in Inseam: 9 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size MD, inseam 9. Please note that measurements may vary by size.