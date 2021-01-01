Seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil - Dual handle design - Unparalleled heat retention and even heating - Use in the oven - Not intended for stovetop use - Made in the USA - 9.31 W x 2.38 H x 16.5 L - 7.25 lbs - Great for Baking Cooking for a crowd? This is the pan for you. When you pair its naturally seasoned cooking surface with great edges and high walls, theres no limit to what you can make. Crafted in America with iron and oil, this pan will never dent, bend, or warp so you can serve memories for generations. It provides excellent heat distribution and retention for consistent, even cooking. Seasoned and ready to use. Use for Generations The Lodge Casserole Pan is made for decades of cooking and won\'t dent, bend, or warp at high temps. Lift and Move With Ease The dual handle design makes it easier than ever to grip, lift, and move this pan around the kitchen. Experience Even Heating Cast iron heats evenly, giving you great edge-to-edge, even baking every time you use your Casserole. In the Box - 9 x 13 Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Casserole - Documentation