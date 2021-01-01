90Days Keto Living Day by Day: Recipes and Workouts for a Slimmer, Healthier You Laura Gonzalez Author

90Days Keto Living Day by Day makes it easy to track your progress with our beautifully created Fitness Planner for women. This planner is made with YOU in mind. The 184page book. There is 90 days' worth of daily records Schedule forms to help you keep on track. Other sections include food counts on over 100 common foods, heart, and blood pressure range charts, Measurement Tracker Neck, Upper Arm, Chest, Hips, Waist, Thigh, Calf, Height, Body Fat (%) This food and exercise diary is a simple tool to help you tackle your eating goals. With sections for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, As well as a place to track daily activity, cravings, and feelings about your progress Total Calories, Fats, Protein, Carbs, Sugar, Fiber, Cardio Workout /Exercises Daily Intake, Water, Vitamins, Veggies & Fruits Not too thick & not too thin, so it's a great size to throw in your purse or bag! SIZE: 8x10 PAPER: Lightly Lined on White Paper PAGES: 184 Pages (92 Sheets Front/Back) COVER: Soft Cover (Matte) Daily page spreads to record food consumption, exercise regimen, and mood daily sections to help you track your progress and refine your goals, with motivational tips Personal training pointers and charts for creating nutritional, metabolic, and fitness targets