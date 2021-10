When God created me 90 years ago, he wanted to specify. This funny saying makes a funny 90th birthday gift for all men and women with vintage 1930 who are 90 years old. Cool birthday gift for the birthday party. Great saying for men and women as a surprise for the birthday party or birthday party. This design fits every man and woman. Also fun as part of the 90th birthday decoration that can attract the celebration to the party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem