From shop lc

925 Silver Blue Fissure Filled Sapphire Bracelet Size 7.25 In Ct 54.7 - Bracelet 7.25''

$162.49
In stock
Buy at overstock

Description

DEEP BLUE HUE Masoala sapphire caked on these earrings adds a deep blue hue.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com