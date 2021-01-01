Haus of Brilliance .925 Sterling Silver 1.0 Cttw Miracle and Channel Set Diamond Floral Cluster and Link Bracelet - 7.25''

This beautiful.925 Sterling Silver link bracelet showcases 1.0 Cttw of promo quality diamonds. 7 glittering round cut diamonds in a miracle setting come together to create a floral design. A soft wave that creates an S shape alternates between each floral cluster and has channel-set baguette cut diamonds. This two links come together and alternate throughout the length of this design and give life to this bracelet that secures with a box with clasp mechanism. Promo quality diamonds are on the lowest of diamond color and quality scale. Round-cut, promo quality diamonds are milky and cloudy in nature. They have asymmetrical ball shape and are filled with inclusions. Haus of Brilliance Ladies Bracelets. SKU: 60-8148WDM. Color: White. Metal Type: Sterling Silver. Metal Stamp: 925-Sterling. Gem stone type: Diamond. Stone weight: 0.69ct. Number of stones: 147. Stone clarity: I3. Stone shape: Round. Stone color: I-J. Bracelet style: Link. Haus of Brilliance .925 Sterling Silver 1.0 Cttw Miracle and Channel Set Diamond Floral Cluster and Link Bracelet (I-J Color, I3 Clarity) - 7.25.