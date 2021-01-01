A solitaire pendant necklace featuring a single treated black diamond in a bezel setting. This elegant necklace is crafted in the finest .925 sterling silver and has a total diamond weight of 1/10 carats. The black round-cut diamond is a unique stone in this piece, and something you will keep reaching for when you go out. Haus of Brilliance Ladies Necklaces. Solitaire series. SKU: 80-7142WBK. Color: White. Metal Type: Sterling Silver. Metal Stamp: 925-Sterling. Metal Weight: 1.026g. Gem stone type: Diamond. Stone weight: 0.1ct. Number of stones: 1. Stone clarity: I1-I2. Stone shape: Round. Stone color: Black. Necklace style: Pendant. Chain type: Cable. Closure type: Spring Ring. Haus of Brilliance .925 Sterling Silver 1/10 Cttw Suspended Bezel-Set Solitaire 16-18 Adjustable Pendant Necklace (Color Enhanced, I1-I2 Clarity).