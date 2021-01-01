You will fall in love with these classic cluster stud earrings. A must have for any serious jewelry collection, these .925 sterling earrings boast a 0.25 carat total weight of treated yellow diamonds with seven stones each. The earrings are floral clusters with seven round, brilliant cut diamonds in shared prong settings. The earrings have stacked open galleries. The stud style earrings have pushback closures. These classic, elegant floral cluster stud earrings make a great gift for any special occasion! Whether worn for daytime glamour or evening sparkle, these earrings are gorgeously versatile. Give her a gift that will perfectly complement her favorite ensemble. Haus of Brilliance Ladies Earrings. Floral Stud Earring series. SKU: 70-6046WYD. Color: White. Metal Type: Sterling Silver. Metal Stamp: 925-Sterling. Metal Weight: 1.67g. Gem stone type: Diamond. Stone weight: 0.25ct. Number of stones: 14. Stone clarity: I1-I2. Stone shape: Round. Stone color: Yellow. Earrings style: Stud. Haus of Brilliance .925 Sterling Silver 1/4 Cttw Treated Yellow Diamond Floral Stud Earrings (Yellow Color, I1-I2 Clarity).