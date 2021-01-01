Add this stunningly unique diamond stud earrings to your jewelry collection and impress all your girlfriends. This beautiful pair of studs are made from the finest .925 sterling silver, and is embellished with treated, black round-cut diamonds in a prong setting. The total diamond weight is 1/4 cttw, and is sure to dress up any outfit of yours. Wear this to a black tie event or a casual dinner out and enjoy the glamour it provides. Comes with a screw on mechanism for a more secure fit. Each diamond weighs approximately 1/8 carats. Haus of Brilliance Ladies Earrings. Solitaire Stud Earring series. SKU: 70-6038WBK. Color: White. Metal Type: Sterling Silver. Metal Stamp: 925-Sterling. Metal Weight: 0.72g. Gem stone type: Diamond. Stone weight: 0.1ct. Number of stones: 2. Stone clarity: I1-I2. Stone shape: Round. Stone color: Black. Earrings style: Stud. Haus of Brilliance .925 Sterling Silver 1/4 cttw Treated Black Diamond Modern 4-Prong Solitaire Milgrain Stud Earrings (Black Color, I1-I2 Clarity).