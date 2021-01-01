This diamond floral cluster pendant is an elegant accessory for any event. Embellished with 1/4ct TDW of promo quality, round cut diamonds in bezel and miracle settings add extra shine. The pendant is crafted in sterling silver and delicately dangles from a rolo chain. Promo quality diamonds are on the lowest of diamond color and quality scale. Round-cut, promo quality diamonds are milky and cloudy in nature. They have asymmetrical ball shape and are filled with inclusions. Haus of Brilliance Ladies Necklaces. Flower Accent Pendant series. SKU: 80-7298WDM. Color: White. Metal Type: Sterling Silver. Metal Stamp: 925-Sterling. Metal Weight: 2.421g. Gem stone type: Diamond. Stone weight: 0.13ct. Number of stones: 15. Stone clarity: I2-I3. Stone shape: Round. Stone color: I-J. Necklace style: Pendant. Chain type: Rolo. Closure type: Spring Ring. Haus of Brilliance .925 Sterling Silver 1/4ct TDW Diamond Floral Cluster Pendant Necklace (I-J,I3-promo).