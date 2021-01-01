These earrings are a must have for every woman. These fabulous princess cut diamond earrings are crafted in the finest .925 sterling silver, plated with rhodium (a platinum-family metal) for a lifetime of tarnish-free wear. Each stud showcases a single diamond in a miracle setting, making it look larger and adding to the mesmerizing shine of the stone. The diamonds are princess-cut and have a total carat weight of 1.00 ct. The earrings fasten securely with a push back mechanism. You will love how these studs look on your ears and add a touch of glamour to your everyday look. Haus of Brilliance Ladies Earrings. Miracle Set Princess Cut Solitaire Studs Earrings series. SKU: 017185EWDM. Color: White. Metal Type: Sterling Silver. Metal Stamp: 925-Sterling. Metal Weight: 1.53g. Gem stone type: Diamond. Stone weight: 1ct. Number of stones: 2. Stone clarity: I2-I3. Stone shape: Princess. Stone color: H-I. Earrings style: Solitaire. Haus of Brilliance .925 Sterling Silver 1 Cttw Miracle Set Princess-cut Diamond Solitaire Stud Earrings (H-I Color, I2-I3 Clarity).