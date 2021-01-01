925 Sterling Silver AAA Emerald Zircon Ring Size 10 Ct 7

FEATURES: Enhance your look with this stunning real green Emerald gemstone modern ring. This beautiful Emerald stone bridal birthstone ring is the perfect everlasting gift for your loved one. if($attributemetaltype= HEALING GEMSTONE: Natural Emerald is the stone of love, faithfulness, and promotes good health, wealth, and happiness. Emerald supports emotional healing, balances heart chakra, and helps the wearer express views and thoughts in a better way. SHOPLC DELIVERING JOY: This unique and heartfelt product is beautifully packaged and ready for giving. Makes a sentimental surprise and unique gifts for Mom, Grandma, , daughter, wife on anniversary, birthday, holidays, graduation, valentines day on, christmas or wedding. 6 MONTH WARRANTY: We Offer a 6 Month No-Questions-Asked warranty on all our products. All metals are lead free, nickel free and. Excellent customer service.