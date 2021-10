This intriguing men's watch from the Automatic collection by Bulova reveals the automatic movement through the open skeleton inner dial and exhibition case back. The hands appear to float while the straight hour indexes stand out against the black outer ring. A flat mineral crystal tops the 43mm stainless steel case, pairing elegantly stainless steel bracelet. A push-button fold-over safety clasp secures the men's watch, which is water-resistant to 30 meters.