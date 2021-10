The pivot stepper from Wagan Healthmate is great for anyone looking to get a workout within the privacy of their own home. Keep your body limber and flexible while pivot stepping to healthier glucose and lower blood sugar levels. The pivot stepper offers comfort and convenience in your home or office. Multifunction meter. Counts accumulated steps. Measures estimated calories burned. Tracks workout duration. Compact size. Pivot motion. Lightweight. Easy to use. Ergonomic handlebar. 1 stepper.