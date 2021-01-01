A Bad Mama Llama Alpaca Llamas Funny Cute Alpacas Vintage T-Shirt

This cute art makes a great novelty Mothers Day gift or present idea for any occasion to your mom, mama, mommy, momma, mother, aunt, grandma, sister, daughter, girlfriend, or any girls in your family or friends really love animals, llamas or alpacas. If your a girl and love llama this adorable retro vintage graphic drawing design "She's a Bad Momma Llama - Mama Funny - Vintage Mom Gift" is the perfect humorous outfit for you. Perfect humor to all animal lovers, llama, or alpaca lovers in your life. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem