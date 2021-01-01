A Couple Cooks Pretty Simple Cooking: 100 Delicious Vegetarian Recipes to Make You Fall in Love with Real Food Sonja Overhiser Author

Popular husband-and-wife bloggers and podcasters (acouplecooks.com) offer 100 recipes with an emphasis on whole foods and getting into the kitchen together. Pretty Simple Cooking was named one of the best vegetarian cookbooks by Epicurious and best healthy cookbooks of 2018 by Mind Body Green.A love story at its finest, Alex and Sonja Overhiser first fell for each other--and then the kitchen. In a matter of months, the writer-photographer duo went from eating fast and frozen food to regularly cooking vegetarian meals from scratch. Together, the two unraveled a pretty simple approach to home cooking that kicks the diet in favor of long-term lifestyle changes. While cooking isn't always easy or quick, it can be pretty simple by finding love in the process.A Couple Cooks | Pretty Simple Cooking is an irresistible combination of spirited writing, nourishing recipes with a Mediterranean flair, and vibrant photography. Dubbed a vegetarian cookbook for non-vegetarians, it's a beautiful book that's food for thought, at the same time providing real food recipes for eating around the table. The book features:100 vegetarian recipes, with 75 vegan and 90 gluten-free optionsA full-color photograph for every recipeRecipes arranged from quickest to more time-consuming10 life lessons for a sustainably healthy approach to cooking, artfully illustrated with a custom watercolor