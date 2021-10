A multitasking marvel that mattifies skin, Laura Geller Spackle Mattifying Skin Perfecting Primer minimizes the look of pores and prepares skin for smooth, flawless make-up application. And with this Auto-Delivery plan, you'll receive a new shipment approximately every 90 days for one year. How do I use it: Apply a thin layer over a clean face. Wear under foundation for better makeup application. From Laura Geller.