A-D IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer Auto-Delivery

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer is your super full-coverage concealer that covers anything and everything but never creases or cracks. Use to spot treat any areas that you need extreme coverage, or as your allover foundation that never looks or feels like you're wearing any makeup at all. This hydrating formula is loaded with vitamins A, C, and E, plus hydrolyzed collagen. With this convenient Auto-Delivery plan, you'll receive a new shipment of the concealer approximately every four months for as long as you remain in the plan. The first shipment also includes the Heavenly Luxe Dual Airbrush Concealer Brush, custom-designed to do all the work for you. This brush makes looking and feeling your most beautiful you easier than ever. How do I use it: Squeeze a pinhead-size amount onto the back of your hand. Use the flat end of the dual-ended brush to spot treat any areas that you want extreme coverage, then blend it out using circular motions with the fluffy side. To use this as your allover foundation, massage it all over you skin using your fingertips. From IT Cosmetics.