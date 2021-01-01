A-D philosophy ss olive oil scrub&body lotion Auto-Delivery

The ultimate treat for the fresh cream or lemon custard lover, this super-size philosophy duo includes olive oil body scrub and body lotion. And, as part of this Auto-Delivery plan, a new shipment arrives approximately every four months for two years. fresh cream was created to delight your senses and bring you pure joy. lemon custard is a zesty lemon scent with a silky-smooth custard finish that inspires a feel of fresh-baked happiness. Use them one by one, or layer for a scent experience that lasts. The olive oil body scrub helps condition and moisturize skin, leaving it feeling smooth and silky-soft. After your shower or bath, moisturize skin with body lotion, leaving skin feeling silky-soft and smooth. How do I use it: Massage olive oil body scrub onto your entire body for at least one minute. Rinse thoroughly. Apply a generous amount of body lotion to skin with fingertips, and massage in gently with a soothing circular motion. From philosophy.