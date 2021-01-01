A.D. STARR 11” Little League World Series Spirit Fastpitch Softball

Covered with a pro leather material and super-raised seams, the A.D. STARR® 11’’ Little League World Series® Spirit Softball delivers a premium feel and superior performance to keep you at the top of your game. This ball is also outfitted with a polycore center and a .47 COR rating perfect for official fastpitch games and training sessions. Product Features: Size: 11” Cover: Pro Leather Rating: .47 COR Compression: 375 lbs. League(s)/Association(s): ASA® Maintains a steady compression in both high and low temperatures Additional Details: Includes 1 softball