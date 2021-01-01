A-D philosophy super-size shower gel duo Auto-Delivery

Add a little luxury to every shower or bath with this philosophy fresh luxury shower gel duo. philosophy's 3-in-1 shower gel formula provides a rich, foaming lather to cleanse and condition, leaving skin and hair feeling silky soft. And with this Auto-Delivery plan, you'll receive a new shipment approximately every six months for one year. fresh cream is an indulgent blend of creamy vanilla and sweet fresh whipped cream. fresh cream warm cashmere is a blend of warm coconut, cashmere wood, vanilla bean, creamy sandalwood, and musk that invites people in a little closer. How do I use it: Apply to wet body or scalp. Lather, rinse, and repeat. If using as a bubble bath, drizzle a generous amount under running water and enjoy. From philosophy.